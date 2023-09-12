Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.

A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday.(Source: WJXT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A portion of a parking garage collapsed Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports say.

Video shows a portion of the top, third-floor level of the garage has collapsed, with some cars having fallen and one dangling.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office calls it an “industrial incident” in a post on X, and said an entrance to the emergency room is closed.

No injuries have been reported, but first responders are at the scene making sure no one is trapped, WJXT reported.

Witnesses reported a loud “boom” and said a building nearby is being evacuated, the Florida Times-Union said.

