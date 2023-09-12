Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local shooting range

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police cadet accidentally shot himself while at the Law Enforcement Shooting Range.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened during what was supposed to be routine firearms training at the club. On Tuesday, September 12 around 2:45 p.m., the cadet accidentally discharged his weapon at the shooting range, resulting in an injury to his leg.

The injured cadet was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the cadet have been described as non-life-threatening. He was released from the hospital the same day.

