Jets win in OT with punt return TD by SFA standout Xavier Gipson

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In an exciting finish to Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, a former SFA Lumberjack stepped up to give his team the win.

The game ended with a touchdown punt return by SFA standout and current New York Jet Xavier Gipson in the first game of his rookie season. The Jets won it with a score of 22-16.

Earlier in the game, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was injured and will have an MRI tomorrow to confirm an Achilles injury, according to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network. It is believed he will be out for the rest of the season.

