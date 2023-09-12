Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  Clouds have hung around most of the day with a few sprinkles here and there.  A few isolated showers will be possible this evening, but they wont’ be very widespread until morning when there’s a much more likely chance for showers across East Texas.  Temperatures will start near 70 degrees Wednesday morning and some places could see light to moderate rain most of the day.  The longer an area sees the rain stick around, the cooler the temperature in the afternoon will be with highs in the lower 80s.  Another area of moisture moves in Wednesday night with another rainy morning on Thursday and possibly again on Friday and Saturday.  By the weekend, chances for rain are quickly decreasing and temperatures begin to rise through early next week.

