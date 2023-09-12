Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County commissioners approve landfill rate increase

The Angelina County Commissioners court approved an increase in landfill service rates for residents Tuesday.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners court approved an increase in landfill service rates for residents Tuesday.

The new landfill rates will affect all residents, and commissioners noted that the current increase will be effective from 2024 to 2027.

According to a rate study implemented by the county, the City of Lufkin will pay $33.58 per ton for landfill services, while county residents will pay $6.60 per cubic yard, increasing rates by 10 percent. This increase will be part of a new agreement with the City of Lufkin after the current agreement was terminated in the Tuesday meeting.

Angelina County will review a revenue requirement for the landfill over the next five years to ensure their budgets are met.

