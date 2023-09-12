1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Smith County.

According Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.

Albritton advised drivers to avoid the area as the road is closed while investigators are on-scene.

