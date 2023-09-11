Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Wildfire near Lefors 100% contained

The Lefors Fire Department asked residents to evacuate to Pampa due to a wildfire in the area.
The Lefors Fire Department asked residents to evacuate to Pampa due to a wildfire in the area.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin and Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the wildfire near Lefors is 100 percent contained.

The fire started near FM 1474 and FM 1321 and was moving towards Lefors.

The Lefors Volunteer Fire Department says three abandoned structures were destroyed.

On Friday, the wildfire spanned to 1,295 acres and residents were asked to evacuate to Pampa. The evacuation has since been lifted.

Caption

“That was pretty scary. The fire came within about 50 yards of my daughter’s house. So it was pretty scary,” says Lendi Jackson, a resident in Lefors.

According to Hayden Gray, the City Marshal of Lefors, some did not want to evacuate their homes.

“Many of them aren’t going to leave unless there’s an imminent danger and by imminent I mean the fire is on their doorstep type thing and so while I can’t make people leave, I always recommend that they do because it’s a lot easier to replace a house than it is a person,” says Gray.

“A big shout out and thank you to all those firefighters who came in and did their job. They definitely saved my daughter’s house and probably mine so we appreciate all that they do,” says Jackson.

The Office of Emergency Management says they believe by tomorrow the fire will be 100% contained.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
narcan
Lifesaving OTC Narcan now available at East Texas pharmacies
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Christian Paul Castillo
Dallas man arrested by Rains County agencies investigating crimes against children
Residents bought bottled water.
Tyler Water Utilities rescinds boil water notice

Latest News

UT Tyler to host walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Hiway 80 shelter seeing less intakes due to cooler weather
The mission now turns their attention on needs as winter approaches.
Hiway 80 shelter seeing less intakes due to cooler weather
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday’s Weather: Mostly dry with warm afternoon temps
Kay Pleasant with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
WebXtra: UT Tyler to host walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month