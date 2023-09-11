WATCH: 94-year-old woman travels across U.S. to see little sister 1 last time

SEABROOK, New Hampshire (KLTV) - A 94-year-old woman from Seabrook made a trip across the country because she wanted to see her 90-year-old little sister one more time.

Their goodbye is now going viral on TikTok.

“If we don’t see each other on this earth, we’ll see you in heaven,” the younger sister said in the heartfelt video.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.