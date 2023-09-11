Tyler man gets 25 years for child porn charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was sentenced to 25 years confinement Monday for possession of child pornography.

Brenton Michael Dougherty, 43, was arrested on Aug. 2, 2022, for possessing multiple videos depicting child pornography. He has been held in the Smith County Jail on his charges, and pleaded guilty to three counts of possession in Judge Austin Jackson’s court Monday.

Dougherty received 10 years confinement for two of the charges and five years for the third, all three to run consecutively. He will receive credit for time served.

