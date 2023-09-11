Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen accused of bringing BB gun to football game

Longview Police Department
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A teen was detained at a Longview Lobos game Friday for allegedly bringing a BB gun.

According to the Longview Police Department, a crowd had gathered around the concessions stand during a mid-game weather delay when the incident occurred. Police said people ran towards officers acting as security shouting “gun,” and officers then saw a teen running away.

Officers chased down the teen and found what they described as a BB gun. No injuries were reported.

