Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant pet food company recalls product for salmonella concerns

Images of recalled Mid America dog food.
Images of recalled Mid America dog food.(FDA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
From FDA Press Release

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at its Mount Pleasant, Texas production facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with SalmonellaSalmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The affected product was only sold in 5-pound bags. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

Products were distributed to various distributors and retailers in the United States. The affected product consists of 644 cases sold in 5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385 with Best By Date 4/30/2024. Lot code information is found on the back of the bag.

