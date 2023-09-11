Kyle and Coleman break down Lindale/Van rivalry

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Two big-time programs are 10 miles apart and everyone knows each other. That’s what the Lindale/Van rivalry is all about.

“It’s like the Hatfields and McCoys,” KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman said.

Van won the FM 16 Rivalry, 42-37.

“Another close game and I wouldn’t expect anything less from these guys,” Kyle Owens said.

“I feel bad for Lindale’s coach and I’m happy for Van because I know this rivalry,” Coleman said.

The segment was streamed live on Red Zone Overtime, which is shown following The Red Zone every Friday night on East Texas Now.

