Hiway 80 shelter seeing less intakes due to cooler weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A beautiful East Texas day, with cooler temperatures this morning, and a warm, but not blistering, day.

Is the heat on the way out?

For one East Texas mission shelter indications may be, that it is.

Weather is a science that includes things like air-streams, humidity, pressure, and wind.

But sometimes an indicator can be a place like ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.’

They’re seeing less people come through their doors. Though there were a lot this summer.

“We’re even having people come in that have places to live, have homes, but their air conditioning is out, or not sufficient. We’re having folks come in that normally we wouldn’t see,” says mission director Brian Livingston.

The theory among mission workers, is that the homeless and transient will stay out in makeshift camps rather than come in as long as the weather is not a threat.

But the most important part of the heat going away for the mission, is conserving resources.

They were at overflow capacity during the 100 plus degree temperatures of summer, often sleeping people on the floor wherever they could.

And with so many, resources for food and water were going quickly.

‘In Longview we’re serving about 200 men women and children daily. That works out to about 600 meals a day. Summer months donations go down, monetary and food donations,” said one mission worker.

Though they’ll never turn anyone away, colder weather could ease the strain.

The mission now turns their attention on needs as winter approaches. Warm clothing donations and of course food donations.

