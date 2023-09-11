Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gist Road Wildfire in Jasper County burns 600 acres

Air Attack provides an aerial look at the Gist Road Fire in Jasper County on Sept. 10. As of that time, the fire was estimated to be 300 acres and 0% contained.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Gist Road Wildfire in Jasper County caused homes to be evacuated Sunday evening and had burned about 600 acres as of 12 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Multiple agencies began responding to the wildfire at about 2 p.m. Sunday as it flared up in southern Jasper County along FM 105 and Gist Road, then spread west into Orange County.

Texla Road was closed at about 4:30 p.m., and a mandatory evacuation was called for homes in that area by 5:30 p.m., according to the Orange County Office of Emergency Management. Pine Forest Baptist Church on FM 105 was opened as a shelter while the forest service monitored hot spots and worked to gain control of the fire.

At 7:40 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 300 acres with 0% containment. Residents in Lumberton reported ash falling in their yards.

An Orange County ESD#4 representative said crews would continue working through the night to gain control. A firefighter with Orange County ESD#1 whose team was tasked with protecting homes said the fire changed directions several times, which complicated their work. However, no homes had been lost and no injuries were reported as of Monday morning.

Evacuations were canceled at about 1 a.m. Monday, when the fire was about 40% contained.

Responders urged residents to use caution, as heavy smoke hung above the roadways. As of 8 a.m., teams were still putting out hotspots and watching closely for flare ups.

The wildfire was estimated to be 600 acres and 50% contained at 12 p.m. Monday.

Several agencies were working a large wildfire off of FM 105 on Sunday.
Multiple mandatory evacuations were called for streets along Texla road, and firefighters...
Multiple mandatory evacuations were called for streets along Texla road, and firefighters worked to protect homes in the area.(Orange County ESD#1)
Aerial view of the Gist Road Fire in Jasper County on Sept. 10.
Aerial view of the Gist Road Fire in Jasper County on Sept. 10.(Texas A&M Forest Service)
Heavy smoke covers the southern Jasper County region on the morning of Sept. 11. View from the...
Heavy smoke covers the southern Jasper County region on the morning of Sept. 11. View from the 500 block of Texla Road, facing north.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

For the current status of wildfires in Texas, click here.

