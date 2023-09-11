First responders work to contain High Fence Wildfire in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A fire broke out along Old Onalaska Road south of Groveton on Sept. 10. Labeled the High Fence Wildfire, it burned about 200 acres and was 70% contained as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Crews began responding to the fire at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday and were released at 1:40 p.m., according to the Groveton Volunteer Fire Department, before being called back out around 7:30 p.m. due to concerns that the fire might “jump over” to another wooded area.

The Texas Forest Service and six local fire departments were on scene by 10 p.m., with five dozers working to create a containment line around the fire at 11:20 p.m. The flames were reported to be moving north towards FM 355.

"Still very active," a fireman commented on this video of the wildfire from 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

A representative for the Groveton VFD explained their strategy was to stop the “head” of the fire, which determines which way a wildfire may spread. Once the head was stopped, they planned to flank the burning area and eventually create a full containment line.

The fire was still very active at 11:40 p.m., authorities said, and video showed sparks rising high above the tree line.

By 2:45 a.m. Monday, crews considered the fire to be safely contained but continued to monitor hotspots. A forest service team remained on site through the night until relief crews arrived in the morning. At 11 a.m., the Groveton VFD said four dozers, two engines, an Air Attack aircraft, two Super Scooper air tankers and one large helicopter were on scene.

Residents are asked to avoid Old Onalaska Road if possible to allow crews to continue working.

Flames climb up along a tree as light filters through the smoke from the High Fence Wildfire Sunday afternoon. (Groveton Volunteer Fire Department)

Crews were dismissed Sunday afternoon but then called back that evening as the fire began to spread. (Groveton Volunteer Fire Department)

The sun sets as crews continue to fight the High Fence Wildfire in Trinity County. (Groveton Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire silhouettes the trees along Old Onalaska Road in Trinity County on Sept. 10. (Friday Volunteer Fire Department)

Crews worked to create a containment line. (Friday Volunteer Fire Department)

A view of the High Fence Wildfire at 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. (Groveton Volunteer Fire Department)

Smoke permeated the woods at 11 a.m. Monday, and crews remained on scene. (Groveton Volunteer Fire Department)

