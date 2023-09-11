East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! With the mix of clouds and sun today, we’ve seen temperatures near average for this time of year. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures dropping into the 70s and a few places dropping into the upper 60s by morning. Tomorrow will be another day with a mix of clouds and sun. Keep the umbrella handy as a few showers will be possible Tuesday off and on throughout the day. Much more rain is expected to move in by Wednesday morning and the first half of the day Wednesday will be cool and rainy. Though it won’t rain all day every day, good rain chances will be in the forecast through the end of the work week with temperatures below average. Rain chances begin to decline this weekend with warming temperatures early next week.

