City of Chandler to consider ordinance outlawing ‘abortion trafficking’

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - While recent state legislation effectively outlawed most abortions, the City of Chandler may take things a step further and make it illegal to drive on city roads while transporting someone intending to obtain an out-of-state abortion.

The Chandler City Council will discuss adopting an ordinance designating the city as a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” Among the provisions and declarations of the ordinance are statements which call for the investigation and prosecution abortion providers and anyone involved in the distribution of abortion pills and/or paraphernalia under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. It also calls for district attorneys’ offices statewide to investigate and prosecute not just abortion funds but anyone who donates to one.

However, perhaps the most significant portion of the ordinance is Section 5, which prohibits so-called “abortion trafficking.” As described in the ordinance, it would be illegal for anyone to “knowingly transport any individual for the purpose of providing or obtaining an elective abortion, regardless of where the elective abortion will occur” if the transportation “begins, ends, or passes through the city of Chandler.” Anyone “offering, providing, or lending money, digital currency, or other resources” that would go toward funding an abortion would also be in violation of the ordinance.

The ordinance notes that none of these actions are to be enforced by city officials or city law enforcement, instead intending for any legal consequences to be inflicted via private civil lawsuits and also specifies that the “individual who is transported or attempted to be transported” to obtain an abortion is to be subject to penalty or punishment.

The language of the ordinance also specifies that civil actions are not to be taken against individuals seeking an abortion that is deemed medically necessary in order to save the life of the mother. In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a Texas House bill that would provide exceptions for abortion in instances when the mother’s water breaks too early or if the mother is experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.