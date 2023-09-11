Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

City of Chandler to consider ordinance outlawing ‘abortion trafficking’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - While recent state legislation effectively outlawed most abortions, the City of Chandler may take things a step further and make it illegal to drive on city roads while transporting someone intending to obtain an out-of-state abortion.

The Chandler City Council will discuss adopting an ordinance designating the city as a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” Among the provisions and declarations of the ordinance are statements which call for the investigation and prosecution abortion providers and anyone involved in the distribution of abortion pills and/or paraphernalia under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. It also calls for district attorneys’ offices statewide to investigate and prosecute not just abortion funds but anyone who donates to one.

However, perhaps the most significant portion of the ordinance is Section 5, which prohibits so-called “abortion trafficking.” As described in the ordinance, it would be illegal for anyone to “knowingly transport any individual for the purpose of providing or obtaining an elective abortion, regardless of where the elective abortion will occur” if the transportation “begins, ends, or passes through the city of Chandler.” Anyone “offering, providing, or lending money, digital currency, or other resources” that would go toward funding an abortion would also be in violation of the ordinance.

The ordinance notes that none of these actions are to be enforced by city officials or city law enforcement, instead intending for any legal consequences to be inflicted via private civil lawsuits and also specifies that the “individual who is transported or attempted to be transported” to obtain an abortion is to be subject to penalty or punishment.

The language of the ordinance also specifies that civil actions are not to be taken against individuals seeking an abortion that is deemed medically necessary in order to save the life of the mother. In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a Texas House bill that would provide exceptions for abortion in instances when the mother’s water breaks too early or if the mother is experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
narcan
Lifesaving OTC Narcan now available at East Texas pharmacies
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
Christian Paul Castillo
Dallas man arrested by Rains County agencies investigating crimes against children
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in

Latest News

Witness David Maxwell, former director of law enforcement at the attorney general's office,...
A former Texas lawman says he warned AG Ken Paxton in 2020 that he was risking indictment
A migrant from Columbia stands at a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Court order allows Texas’ floating barrier on US-Mexico border to remain in place for now
The Smith County Commissioners Court met Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
Smith County Commissioners Court approves 2024 budget, tax rate increase in 4-1 vote
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect