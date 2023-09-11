Cheetah cubs, baby impala among new animals welcomed at Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several new baby animals have arrived at Caldwell Zoo in Tyler.
“This summer has delivered a bounty of “babies” as well as the thrill that comes with new arrivals. Excitement and joy are running wild all across our park,” the zoo said in a statement.
The new additions include three male cheetah cubs born to first-time mother, Orchid.
Two male and one female have each been born to the zoo’s kudu and impala families. The kudus have been named Wasabi, Zinc and Orion. The two male antelope are named Pesto and Ragu, however the female is so young she hasn’t been named yet.
Adanna and Ndizi are the parents of a new black and white colobus monkey.
Three roseate spoonbill chicks have hatched.
And a pair of Waldrapp ibis chicks have hatched as well.
