Cheetah cubs, baby impala among new animals welcomed at Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several new baby animals have arrived at Caldwell Zoo in Tyler.

“This summer has delivered a bounty of “babies” as well as the thrill that comes with new arrivals. Excitement and joy are running wild all across our park,” the zoo said in a statement.

The new additions include three male cheetah cubs born to first-time mother, Orchid.

Orchid with one of her three new cubs. (Caldwell Zoo)

Two male and one female have each been born to the zoo’s kudu and impala families. The kudus have been named Wasabi, Zinc and Orion. The two male antelope are named Pesto and Ragu, however the female is so young she hasn’t been named yet.

Kudu calf (Caldwell Zoo)

Caldwell Zoo antelope calf (Caldwell Zoo)

Adanna and Ndizi are the parents of a new black and white colobus monkey.

Black and white colobus monkey (Caldwell Zoo)

Three roseate spoonbill chicks have hatched.

Roseate spoonbill chick (Caldwell Zoo)

And a pair of Waldrapp ibis chicks have hatched as well.

Waldrapp ibis chicks (Caldwell Zoo)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.