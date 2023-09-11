Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Cheetah cubs, baby impala among new animals welcomed at Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo

Cheetah cubs
Cheetah cubs(Caldwell Zoo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several new baby animals have arrived at Caldwell Zoo in Tyler.

“This summer has delivered a bounty of “babies” as well as the thrill that comes with new arrivals. Excitement and joy are running wild all across our park,” the zoo said in a statement.

The new additions include three male cheetah cubs born to first-time mother, Orchid.

Orchid with one of her three new cubs.
Orchid with one of her three new cubs.(Caldwell Zoo)

Two male and one female have each been born to the zoo’s kudu and impala families. The kudus have been named Wasabi, Zinc and Orion. The two male antelope are named Pesto and Ragu, however the female is so young she hasn’t been named yet.

Kudu calf
Kudu calf(Caldwell Zoo)
Caldwell Zoo antelope calf
Caldwell Zoo antelope calf(Caldwell Zoo)

Adanna and Ndizi are the parents of a new black and white colobus monkey.

Black and white colobus monkey
Black and white colobus monkey(Caldwell Zoo)

Three roseate spoonbill chicks have hatched.

Roseate spoonbill chick
Roseate spoonbill chick(Caldwell Zoo)

And a pair of Waldrapp ibis chicks have hatched as well.

Waldrapp ibis chicks
Waldrapp ibis chicks(Caldwell Zoo)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
narcan
Lifesaving OTC Narcan now available at East Texas pharmacies
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
Christian Paul Castillo
Dallas man arrested by Rains County agencies investigating crimes against children
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in

Latest News

Two pieces of steel from ground zero are part of the 9/11 memorial in East Texas
UT Tyler to host walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
They’re seeing less people come through their doors, though there were a lot this summer.
Hiway 80 shelter seeing less intakes due to cooler weather
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas gathered the community together at Grace...
Big Texas Rally for Recovery held in Lufkin for National Recovery Month