Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies are expected throughout the day today with slight chances for a few showers/thundershowers later today through early tomorrow morning. Rain chances fade later today; however, the chances then begin to increase on Wednesday and Thursday. The best chances for rain we have had in a long time. The best chances for heavy rainfall will be to our west, but we should see some very nice, welcome rainfall through Friday. Rainfall totals through Saturday could be in the 1″-2″ range with a bit more over our western counties. A cold front will move through ETX tomorrow, bringing with it much cooler temperatures to our area. We will be in the lower 90s today for highs, and by Thursday...only in the lower 80s. Lows near 70 tomorrow morning, then in the middle 60s Friday through Tuesday of next week. A bit of a “Fall Feel” is on its way. At this point, it doesn’t appear that we will see much in the way of severe weather, but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible mid-late week. Have a great day.

