4 men accused of selling possible crystal meth in Camp County

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four men were arrested in Camp County under suspicion of organizing to sell drugs.

The four men arrested are Troy Joe Anderton, 52, of Mount Pleasant, Brendan Ray Allen Anderson, 31, of Pittsburg, Eddie Charles Fletcher Jr., 45, of Longview, and Devontae Ladre Jeffery, 31, of Mount Pleasant.

On Friday, September 8, around 11:30 p.m. Camp County deputies responded to a call about shots being fired at a residence off of FM 1521.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, when the deputies arrived they found four men in a pickup outside the residence. The driver of the pickup stepped out of the truck with his hands raised when deputies arrived.

“The men were taken out of the truck. Deputies searched the pickup and found multiple small clear baggies and multiple cell phones, in addition to 106 grams of a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine (pending lab results).

The men were arrested and charged with Manufacture-Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 4<200 grams, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Sheriff Cortelyou said this amount of a suspected drug is not usually indicative of personal use; it seems to suggest a higher-level involvement.

“Taken together, the combination of four individuals, a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine, multiple small clear baggies and multiple cell phones suggest an organized criminal operation involved in the production, distribution and sale of illegal drugs,” said Cortelyou.

All four men remain in the Camp County Jail under $100,000 bonds, $50,000 on each charge.

