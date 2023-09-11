Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Harrison County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pickup driver was killed following a collision with a box truck.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Thursday at around 7:40 p.m., Larry E. Richardson, 66, of Elysian Fields was stopped at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 2625 and Farm to Market Road 31, about five miles southeast of Marshall. The report states that Richardson failed to yield the right-of-way to the driver of a 2009 International box truck, which then collided with Richardson’s Ford F-150.

The driver of the box truck was uninjured. Richardson was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
narcan
Lifesaving OTC Narcan now available at East Texas pharmacies
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
Christian Paul Castillo
Dallas man arrested by Rains County agencies investigating crimes against children
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in

Latest News

Heavy smoke covers the southern Jasper County region on the morning of Sept. 11. View from the...
Gist Road Wildfire in Jasper County burns 600 acres
Images of recalled Mid America dog food.
Mount Pleasant pet food company recalls product for salmonella concerns
Zavalla officers with items seized in traffic stop.
Zavalla police arrest 2 on drug, gun charges after traffic stop
WATCH: 94-year-old woman travels across U.S. to see little sister 1 last time
WATCH: 94-year-old woman travels across U.S. to see little sister 1 last time
Air Attack provides an aerial look at the Gist Road Fire in Jasper County on Sept. 10.
Aerial look at the Gist Road Fire in Jasper County