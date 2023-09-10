Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rangers aim to break skid in matchup with the Athletics

The Texas Rangers will try to end a four-game skid when they take on the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Oakland Athletics (44-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (76-64, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Kyle Muller (1-5, 7.62 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -345, Athletics +280; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to stop their four-game skid when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Texas is 43-30 at home and 76-64 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .454 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.

Oakland is 44-97 overall and 20-50 on the road. The Athletics have a 25-16 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a .336 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 35 doubles and 29 home runs. Marcus Semien is 12-for-42 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 RBI for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 7-for-28 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .232 batting average, 7.02 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

