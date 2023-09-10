Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
QB Cam Rising out again for No. 12 Utah in its game at future Big 12 opponent Baylor

Utah quarterback Cam Rising isn’t in uniform for 12th-ranked Utah’s game at Baylor
(Jerry Larson | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (AP) — Cam Rising was not in uniform for 12th-ranked Utah’s game at Baylor on Saturday and was not playing for the second week in a row while still recovering from the torn ACL he sustained in the Rose Bowl eight months ago.

Rising was on the field before the game but was wearing shorts with a protective sleeve on the left knee. He did more in practice this week after not playing in the season-opening over Florida, but it was still unclear when he might play. The Utes host FCS team Weber State next week before their Pac-12 opener at home against UCLA on Sept. 23.

Utah is in its final Pac-12 season before joining Baylor in the Big 12 next year.

Junior Bryson Barnes was set to get his second start for Utah, with redshirt freshman Nate Johnson likely to play as well. Barnes completed 12 of 18 passes for 159 yards, with a 70-yard touchdown to Money Parks on their first offensive snap, while Johnson ran for 45 yards and a TD on six carries in wildcat-like sets.

Baylor also didn't have its starting quarterback, with Blake Shapen sidelined two to three weeks with an MCL injury sustained in the season-opening loss to Texas State. Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson was set for his first college start.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

