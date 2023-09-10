Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Astros and Padres meet with series tied 1-1

Both the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Diego Padres (67-76, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (81-62, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-2, 5.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (10-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston is 81-62 overall and 36-35 at home. The Astros are 58-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 28-40 record on the road and a 67-76 record overall. The Padres have a 35-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 26 home runs, 72 walks and 101 RBI while hitting .287 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 17-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 56 extra base hits (27 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 8-for-40 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .302 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Residents bought bottled water.
Tyler Water Utilities rescinds boil water notice
City of Tyler issues boil-water notice due to possible e. coli contamination
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Christian Paul Castillo
Dallas man arrested by Rains County agencies investigating crimes against children
Kristopher Ratcliff
Gilmer man wanted in connection with murder extradited from Maine

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall