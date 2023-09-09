Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wings secure the No. 4 seed in playoffs with a 106-91 over Storm; Loyd sets points record

Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Satou Sabally added 21 points and the Dallas Wings secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 106-91 victory over the Seattle Storm
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Satou Sabally added 21 points and the Dallas Wings secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 106-91 victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

Dallas (21-18), which closes the regular season at Atlanta on Sunday, will have a home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Seattle (11-28) has been eliminated from the playoffs but that didn't stop Jewell Loyd, who passed Breanna Stewart for the most points in a single season in league history with 911. Loyd was 10 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 13 from distance, to finish with 33 points.

Arike Ogunbowale secured her second career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for Dallas. Teaira McCowan added 16 points and nine rebounds. The Wings outrebounded the Storm 36-23.

Loyd made her 500th career 3-pointer in the first quarter, and she added a long 3-pointer just before halftime to pull Seattle within 56-45.

Seattle was within 56-49 early in the third quarter before Dallas scored 14 of the next 20 points to go ahead 70-55. Ogunbowale made a jumper in transition to extend Dallas’ lead to 88-77 and Kalani Brown added a layup for a 13-point lead.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

