Wildfire near Lefors spans 1,295 acres, 35% contained

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Lefors Fire Department asked residents to evacuate to Pampa due to a wildfire in the area.

The evacuation has been lifted.

Evacuation has been lifted at this time. We do ask that you do not get in the way of fire personnel that are still working. Posted by Lefors Fire Dept. on Friday, September 8, 2023

The fire started near FM 1474 and FM 1321 and was moving towards Lefors.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Gray County Sheriff’s Office told NewsChannel 10 the fire was close to being contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has since provided updated information that the fire is 1,295 acres and is just 35% contained.

The Lefors Volunteer Fire Department says three abandoned structures were destroyed.

Wind speed has significantly decreased, and the Forest Service says crews are working to patrol the area and mop up.

Update: the #ThutHillFire in Gray County is an estimated 1,295 acres and 35% contained. Wind speeds have significantly decreased across the area. Crews have finished building line around the fire perimeter and will work to widen them. Firefighters will patrol and mop up. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) September 9, 2023

The Red Cross is at the evacuation center located at the First Baptist Church in Pampa.

The National Weather Service issued a fire warning for the fire in Gray County.

Students were evacuated from Lefors ISD and bused to the Rodeo Grounds in Pampa.

All students have been accounted for, are safe, and have been picked up. Thank you all for your cooperation with us as we work to keep our students safety our top priority! Posted by Petes Updates on Friday, September 8, 2023

LEFORS AREA RESIDENTS If you have been affected by the wildfire today and need a place to put a horses for a night or... Posted by Top O' Texas Rodeo Association on Friday, September 8, 2023

GRAY COUNTY GRASS FIRE FM1474/FM1321 Lefors area Highway 273 is closed. THERE HAS BEEN A SHELTER ESTABLISHED AT THE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH IN PAMPA FELLOWSHIP HALL. Posted by First Baptist Church Pampa, Texas on Friday, September 8, 2023

Autoplay Caption

“That was pretty scary. The fire came within about 50 yards of my daughter’s house. So it was pretty scary,” says Lendi Jackson, a resident in Lefors.

According to Hayden Gray, the City Marshal of Lefors, some did not want to evacuate their homes.

“Many of them aren’t going to leave unless there’s an imminent danger and by imminent I mean the fire is on their doorstep type thing and so while I can’t make people leave, I always recommend that they do because it’s a lot easier to replace a house than it is a person,” says Gray.

“A big shout out and thank you to all those firefighters who came in and did their job. They definitely saved my daughter’s house and probably mine so we appreciate all that they do,” says Jackson.

The Office of Emergency Management says they believe by tomorrow the fire will be 100% contained.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.