Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

A shower or two possible Saturday afternoon, then dry through Sunday
Due to recording issues, there is no sound with this video.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few showers and thunderstorms remain this morning but will come to an end by mid-morning. We’ll see a stretch of mostly sunny skies through part of the day, but a few more stray, isolated showers will be possible this afternoon (20%). Highs today will be quite cool compared to where we’ve been, most of us will only be in the low 90s today. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies, temperatures fall into the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow, mostly sunny/sunny skies and highs again in the low 90s. For next week, highs remain cool, and we’ll have a chance for rain in the forecast nearly every day. Have a great weekend.

