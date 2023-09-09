WATCH: Lufkin takes advantage of free play

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Watch Lufkin’s TJ Hammond take advantage of a free play and air out the first score for the Panthers.

A&M Consolidated jumped offsides on the play, meaning nothing could go wrong for Lufkin because they could just accept the penalty.

Hammond threw the ball to the end zone for the score to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Lufkin gained the lead for the first time in the game with less than three minutes remaining and won, 24-7.

