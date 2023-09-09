Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Lufkin takes advantage of free play

A&M Consolidated jumped offsides on the play, meaning nothing could go wrong for Lufkin because they could just accept the penalty.
By Tyre White
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Watch Lufkin’s TJ Hammond take advantage of a free play and air out the first score for the Panthers.

A&M Consolidated jumped offsides on the play, meaning nothing could go wrong for Lufkin because they could just accept the penalty.

Hammond threw the ball to the end zone for the score to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Lufkin gained the lead for the first time in the game with less than three minutes remaining and won, 24-7.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning
City of Tyler issues boil-water notice due to possible e. coli contamination
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the...
Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home

Latest News

The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
Red Zone: Week 3 high school football scores
Red Zone Game of the Week
Red Zone seat cushions
Red Zone Overtime
WATCH: Lindale’s Parker spins his way to paydirt
WATCH: Lindale’s Parker spins his way to paydirt