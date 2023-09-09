Tyler Water Utilities expecting test results around 11 a.m.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All Tyler Water Utilities customers are still being asked to boil their water on Saturday after e. coli was found while testing a water sample. The city has said they expect new test results around 11 a.m., which will determine whether the boil order can be lifted.

The boil water notice was announced Friday afternoon after the city reported e. coli was found during routine testing from a water sample at a single site in central Tyler. Because of the boil order, some businesses closed on what would have otherwise been a busy Friday night, and some stores sold out of bottled water.

At grocery stores across Tyler, empty shelves were a common sight as people stocked up on bottled water. Meanwhile, some restaurants, like Don Juan’s on the downtown square, closed for the evening. Down Broadway at Chick-fil-a, a sign was posted saying the dining room had been closed because of the boil notice.

Friday night high school football was also affected, with schools using bottled water to fill up containers for players at the Tyler High home game against Mesquite Horn.

All of these changes were made in response to a routine test.

“We ran the follow up samples - repeats as they’re called - and at that same sample site, total coliform was detected, and so at that point we then were required to issue the boil water notice,” said Kate Dietz, Tyler’s director of utilities.

E. coli is a type of bacteria that has the potential to be dangerous, especially for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Possible effects include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. NET Health said they have not received any reports of people becoming sick as a result of the water issues.

Tyler Water Utilities is flushing the water system and taking additional samples to ensure sufficient levels of disinfectant are present.

“After collecting these samples today, we should be cleared tomorrow midday and that’s when we expect to rescind the notice,” Dietz said.

In the meantime, many Tyler Water customers have stocked up on bottled water. The Northeast Texas Public Health District laboratory will test samples from the field after an 18-hour incubation period. If those results come back negative, the City of Tyler says the boil water notice will be lifted.

We are waiting for word, expected sometime around midday, on the outcome of the test that will indicate whether the boil order can be lifted.

