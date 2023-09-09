Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Semien leads Rangers against the Athletics after 4-hit performance

The Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics after Marcus Semien’s four-hit game on Wednesday
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakland Athletics (43-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (76-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (4-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -355, Athletics +280; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics after Marcus Semien had four hits on Wednesday in a 12-3 loss to the Astros.

Texas has gone 43-29 at home and 76-63 overall. The Rangers have the highest team slugging percentage in the AL at .454.

Oakland is 43-97 overall and 19-50 on the road. The Athletics are 28-77 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday's game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Rangers have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 28 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .337 for the Rangers. Semien is 12-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .250 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 walks and 40 RBI. Jordan Diaz is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .227 batting average, 6.69 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

City of Tyler issues boil-water notice due to possible e. coli contamination
Residents bought bottled water.
Tyler Water Utilities rescinds boil water notice
Anna Marie Allison
Missing Tyler woman reported found safe, reunited with family
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning
Texas DPS driver license offices to reopen on Monday

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall