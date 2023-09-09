Man rescued from near drowning by Gun Barrel City first responders

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was rescued from drowning on Friday with the help of a quick-thinking citizen and first responders.

At about 8:16 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting a victim in the water near the 400 block of Admiral Drive. Gun Barrel City Fire, Police and UT EMS responded, along with a rescue boat from Tom Finley Park boat launch.

Police arrived on scene and could hear a man yelling for help, according to a release from the fire department. Responders located a kayak in the water about 200 yards offshore, and officers on the rescue boat were able to recover the victim, taking him to the boat ramp at Tom Finley Park. EMS then took over treatment, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Fire personnel said they were able to learn the details of what happened from a neighbor and a relative of the near-drowning victim. Two people visiting the area were staying in a house nearby, when one of the family members went out in a kayak without a life jacket on. Firemen were told they fell in the water and called out for help. A second family member went out into the lake and was able to rescue the first person, bringing them to shore. The second family member then drifted out into the lake about 200 yards from shore without a life jacket, holding on to the kayak. Witnesses said they became fatigued and were unable to hold on to the kayak, which floated away. They attempted to swim to shore but were too tired and called out for help. A neighbor put on a life jacket and paddled out to the victim in a second kayak. The neighbor was able to calm the victim down, and the victim was able to hold onto the side of the kayak until the Gun Barrel City rescue boat arrived. The rescue boat arrived on scene 18 minutes after the call was received by dispatch.

Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman commented, “I am very pleased with how well the water rescue of a near drowning victim went last night. The quick actions by the Gun Barrel City first responders and the neighbor who risked his life to save a victim in the water resulted in a positive outcome. This is our second rescue with our new boat in less than a month. This incident underscores the importance of wearing a life jacket when you are near or on the water and not kayaking after dark.”

Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a victim in the water near the 400 block of Admiral Drive. (Gun Barrel City Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.