Gilmer man wanted in connection with murder extradited from Maine

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted in connection with a murder near Ore City was caught in Maine back in July. He was extradited to Harrison County and was booked into the jail on Saturday.

Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer, is wanted in connection with a murder that took place on July 4. Jeremy Vick, 35, was found with severe injuries after a shooting in the front yard of a residence on Lazy Lake Road, southeast of Ore City. Vick died of his injuries in a hospital later the same day.

Ratcliff was reportedly seen leaving the scene in a dark SUV and was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Bangor, ME, on July 27. Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said the marshals used “special techniques” to pinpoint Ratcliff’s location and then sent in law enforcement to find a car they suspected he would return to. When he did, they took him into custody.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office began an extradition process to have him returned to Texas, and on Sept. 9, Ratcliff was booked into the Harrison County main jail on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond has not yet been set.

