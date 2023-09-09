East Texas (KLTV) - After another hot day, the cold front is finally pushing into East Texas. Thunderstorms are developing ahead of the cold front and will move through overnight and any thunderstorms that develop could become strong to severe. High, damaging winds will be the main threat along with some small hail with a few thunderstorms. Most of the activity will be midnight through early Saturday morning, with rain ending by late morning Saturday and clearing skies by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 90s this weekend, but another cold front next week brings a bigger cool down and more chances for rain.

