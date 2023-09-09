Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - After another hot day, the cold front is finally pushing into East Texas. Thunderstorms are developing ahead of the cold front and will move through overnight and any thunderstorms that develop could become strong to severe. High, damaging winds will be the main threat along with some small hail with a few thunderstorms. Most of the activity will be midnight through early Saturday morning, with rain ending by late morning Saturday and clearing skies by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 90s this weekend, but another cold front next week brings a bigger cool down and more chances for rain.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning
City of Tyler issues boil-water notice due to possible e. coli contamination
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the...
Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home

Latest News

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-8-23
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-8-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 9-8-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 9-8-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 9-8-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 9-8-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips