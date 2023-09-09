Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas man arrested by Rains County agencies investigating crimes against children

Christian Paul Castillo
Christian Paul Castillo(Rains County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several agencies worked together to identify a suspect accused of soliciting a minor online.

Christian Paul Castillo, of Dallas, was arrested Friday by officers in Rains County as part of an investigation of crimes against children, according to Sheriff Michael Hopkins. He has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, and bond has been set at $300,000.

Because investigation is ongoing, Hopkins said no more information will be released at this time.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division and patrol assisted in this operation, along with the Caddo Mills Police Department, Texas DPS of Wood County, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of the Inspector General and Office of the Attorney General.

