Carthage community holds remembrance walk in honor of 9/11

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Monday will be the 22nd anniversary of one of the darkest days in United States history: the 9/11 attacks.

On Saturday, one East Texas town held a remembrance walk to honor those who were victims of the attack and those who bravely tried to save lives. These people inspired a phrase that has become part of our vernacular: first responder.

For the third straight year, the City of Carthage held a 9/11 remembrance walk, originally orgnized by the city’s fire department. Each walker wore a lanyard bearing the name of a person who died in the 9/11 attacks as they proceeded to a nearby stadium. They walked 412 steps in the grandstands, symbolic of the 412 first responder lives lost in the Twin Towers attack.

Organizer Fire Chief Gene Giles talked about why it’s important to hold the event.

