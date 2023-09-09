Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage community holds remembrance walk in honor of 9/11

Organizer Fire Chief Gene Giles talked about why it’s important to hold the event.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Monday will be the 22nd anniversary of one of the darkest days in United States history: the 9/11 attacks.

On Saturday, one East Texas town held a remembrance walk to honor those who were victims of the attack and those who bravely tried to save lives. These people inspired a phrase that has become part of our vernacular: first responder.

For the third straight year, the City of Carthage held a 9/11 remembrance walk, originally orgnized by the city’s fire department. Each walker wore a lanyard bearing the name of a person who died in the 9/11 attacks as they proceeded to a nearby stadium. They walked 412 steps in the grandstands, symbolic of the 412 first responder lives lost in the Twin Towers attack.

