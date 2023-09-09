Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Adolis García put on injured list by Rangers, who give Evan Carter big league debut

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before a series opener against Oakland
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before Friday’s series opener against Oakland.

Texas selected the contract of right fielder Evan Carter, rated the No. 8 prospect in the minors by MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A Round Rock. He made his big league debut and singled through the right side in against Paul Blackburn in the second inning in his first at-bat.

García was injured Wednesday trying to rob a home run against the right-field wall against Houston.

García leads the AL with 100 RBIs and has a team-high 34 home runs.

Utility player Brad Miller, who has a strained left hamstring. was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open room for Carter on the 40-man roster.

Carter at 21 years, 10 days became the youngest player to debut with the Rangers since Nomar Mazara on April 10, 2016.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

