Whitehouse police warn public of missing persons scam

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse Police are warning the public to be aware of a new scam involving fake missing persons posts.

Thursday morning, the Whitehouse Police posted " target=“_blank”>this on their Facebook page, an individual in a Whitehouse Community group asking for help searching for their missing children. Whitehouse Police Chief Paul Robeson says no children are missing.

