WebXtra: Como-Pickton ISD successfully begins classes as storm recovery continues

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COMO, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of June’s devastating storm and now a month into the new school year, Como-Pickton ISD has successfully managed to start on time and have adequate facilities for students.

The storm damaged practically every building on campus and faced challenges of limited space for teachers to hold classes, necessitating the addition of temporary buildings. More than 40 air-conditioners were lost in the storm and not all were replaced before school began, with temporary mobile air-conditioners pressed into service to keep inside temperatures manageable.

The school’s football stadium, still not available to play home games at, was cleaned up enough for the team to practice on.

Superintendent Greg Bower talks about how they got the students to ‘buy in’ on working around problems to keep school in session.

Como-Pickton ISD Superintendent Greg Bower
