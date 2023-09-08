Tyler’s proposed budget includes tourism projects, finishing up renovations at historic Mayfair building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council will vote next week to adopt a new budget. And while the city’s budget is all about looking ahead, there’s a component that requires a look back at the history of a building that became a destination to the stars of days gone by.

Inside Tyler’s historic Mayfair building, the sound of progress has replaced the sound of the foot-stomping music once played there. Music from hitmakers like Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, and a relative unknown named Elvis Presley.

After its heyday, like so many historic buildings, the Mayfair fell into disrepair with termite and water damage among other problems.

Since early 2023, crews have been hard at work restoring the Mayfair for public use. From uncovering the old stage to preserving the dressing room and turning it into a place filled with photos of the famous people who’ve performed at the Mayfair.

The project is part of a larger vision through which the city hopes to create a space for visitors surrounding the new W.T. Brookshire Convention Center and Rose Garden Center.

“We do need to carry the momentum over into the existing Rose Garden Center so that we update that building and the finishes in that building so that this is one cohesive complex,” said Stephanie Franklin, deputy city manager.

The funds set aside to make all of this happen come from overnight guests paying hotel-motel tax dollars. And by putting that money into projects like this, the city hopes to attract more people and more spending.

“They spend money in small businesses or restaurants or bars. They go buy retail, they buy gas, so they really impact our community 10-fold when they’re visiting. So, the more visitors we bring in, the better off we are in terms of economic spending in our area,” Franklin said.

The city council will vote to adopt the budget on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

