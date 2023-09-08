Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Suspect placed in custody for torching of Michigan State Police patrol cruisers

A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on...
A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire in Michigan.(Michigan State Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple Michigan State Police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire.

The Michigan State Police Eighth District announced Thursday afternoon the suspect was taken into custody at a property on Riverside Drive near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Investigators said multiple patrol vehicles parked at the Michigan State Police’s Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire and struck with gunfire at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.(MSP)

The suspect was initially described as a male wearing camouflage who was driving a silver Honda CRV.

Troopers said he was armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
ERCOT exits Energy Emergency Alert 2, returns to normal conditions
Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo
Coffee City suspends police chief under investigation
The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN...
Bassmaster to kick off 2024 season on two East Texas lakes

Latest News

A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee charges over Atlantic waters as a Category 5 storm, approaching the Caribbean
A migrant from Columbia stands at a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Court order allows Texas’ floating barrier on US-Mexico border to remain in place for now
Grooming tactics and social media: How human traffickers target vulnerable young people
Grooming tactics and social media: How human traffickers target vulnerable young people