Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police ask for public’s help to find missing Tyler woman

Anna Marie Allison
Anna Marie Allison(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman diagnosed with mental health issues, according to the police department, has been missing since Sept. 4.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Anna Marie Allison, 24, who left her residence on Sept. 4 around 7:45 p.m. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, a grey bow on her head and leopard print slippers, police said.

If you have seen her or know her location, contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
Texas DPS cancels all driver license appointments for Thursday
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Texas DPS cancels driver license appointments on Friday until 11 a.m.
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-8-23
Friday’s Weather: Strong to severe storms possible this evening and overnight
Marmalade is a sulcata tortoise, which is one of the largest species in the world.
Runaway tortoise reunited with owner through help from community
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning