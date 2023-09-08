Police ask for public’s help to find missing Tyler woman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman diagnosed with mental health issues, according to the police department, has been missing since Sept. 4.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Anna Marie Allison, 24, who left her residence on Sept. 4 around 7:45 p.m. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, a grey bow on her head and leopard print slippers, police said.

If you have seen her or know her location, contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

