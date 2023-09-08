Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Part of Main Street in Kilgore to be closed for construction until October

Starting Monday an intersection of Main Street in Kilgore will be closed for construction until...
Starting Monday an intersection of Main Street in Kilgore will be closed for construction until October 2.(City of Kilgore)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Starting Monday an intersection of Main Street in Kilgore will be closed for construction until October 2.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Kilgore, the intersection of Main Street and Lawrence Street in Kilgore is expected to to be closed starting Monday, September 11, for road construction.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until October 2.

The City of Kilgore advises anyone who travels in this area to find alternate routes.

