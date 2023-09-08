Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo is bringing back a fan favorite after three years.

The red velvet Oreo returns to shelves next week for a limited time. It was the “most-requested” flavor, according to Nabisco.

The cookie consists of a layer of cream cheese creme sandwiched between two red velvet-flavored cookies.

Fans have been requesting these Oreos be brought back since they left stores in 2020.

By the way, the traditional chocolate Oreo flavor and red velvet are not the same thing.

Red velvet cake is not simply just a chocolate cake with red food dye in it.

While it does have more cocoa than a basic chocolate cake in its recipe, the taste is more like a mashup of chocolate and vanilla.

Red velvet brings the total to 12 varieties of Oreos available, including mint, dark chocolate and hazelnut.

The red velvet Oreo is returning to shelves for a limited time, Nabisco said.
The red velvet Oreo is returning to shelves for a limited time, Nabisco said.(Oreo via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
Texas DPS cancels all driver license appointments for Thursday
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner due in court on child abuse charges
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger
U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a...
Team USA loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Texas DPS cancels driver license appointments on Friday until 11 a.m.