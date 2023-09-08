Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: East Texas under slight risk for severe weather overnight

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A cold front will be moving into East Texas late Friday night and thunderstorms will likely form just ahead of the front.

A few thunderstorms will be possible late evening, though the best chance for development looks to be after midnight for most of East Texas with a chance that a few storms could linger into the daybreak hours on Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day Graphic(KLTV Staff)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for all of East Texas. The main threats with any storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph and the possibility of some hail of quarters to the size of golf balls.

The storms will gradually move south and come to an end by Saturday morning, with clearing skies by Saturday afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day Graphic(KLTV Staff)

