Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas animal shelter faced with influx of surrenders, too few adopters

East Texas animal shelter faced with influx of surrenders, too few adopters
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Animal shelters across the nation are faced with severe overcrowding as more pet owners are choosing to surrender. But at the same time, there are also too few adopters.

Pets Fur People in Tyler is one of the shelters who can relate to the issue. They receive an overwhelming number of calls a day, but 90 percent of those are people wanting to give up their animals.

Executive Director, Gayle Helms tells us she saw an uptick in surrendering at the beginning of this year, along with animal dumping abandonment which is illegal.

“And there’s just a number of reasons that the experts are saying this is happening, that people are having issues with housing. Maybe they’ve been evicted. So, it’s the economic crunches that have really affected these animals having to come back to shelters.” said Helms.

To add to the problem, she said adoptions are down reaching an all-time low in these last nine months.

“We used to get forty or fifty adoptions and, that was a month. And so now, like last week, we had two adoptions. So, it’s just really down and if we can’t find homes for these dogs, then we don’t have room to help other dogs in the community.”

The no-kill shelter is already maxed out with more than 100 dogs and 30 cats. They’ve even had to turn their exercise yard into an extra set of pins this month.

And so Pets Fur People says the solution comes down to the pet owners. “They can spay and neuter their pets. That’s what it boils down to. And then also, to have law enforcement enforce the laws that are on the books for animal cruelty, for abandonment. And also, to educate people, how important it is to be responsible pet owners. Keep your vaccinations up to date. Spay and neuter and keep them at home.”

To learn more about the animal shelters in East Texas, click one of the following links:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler
Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
ERCOT exits Energy Emergency Alert 2, returns to normal conditions
Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo
Coffee City suspends police chief under investigation
The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN...
Bassmaster to kick off 2024 season on two East Texas lakes

Latest News

LaQuenda Banks
Former chief deputy constable strikes deal with prosecutors, receives 18 months probation for official oppression
East Texas Food Bank Garden
New partnership aims to reinvigorate East Texas Food Bank garden
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Paxton Trial 09-07-23
New partnership aims to reinvigorate East Texas Food Bank garden
New partnership aims to reinvigorate East Texas Food Bank garden