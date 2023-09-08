Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Diboll, Franklin football game moved due to electrical issues with stadium

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Friday night football game between Diboll and Franklin has been moved from Lumberjack Stadium due to electrical issues.

The location of the game has been changed because of electrical issues at Lumberjack Stadium, Diboll ISD announced. The game will be held in Franklin at 7:30 p.m.

All tickets bought previously will be honored, but tickets will not be sold at the gate, only online.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler
A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas late Friday with the next cold front...
First Alert Weather Day in effect from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
According to Sheriff Tom Selman, the home on Junge Road was destroyed in the explosion, and the...
Husband, wife injured in propane explosion inside Lufkin home
Texas DPS cancels all driver license appointments for Thursday

Latest News

Harleton's Peyton Jones 'breaks ankles' on touchdown run
WATCH: Harleton’s Jones ‘breaks ankles’ on long touchdown run
Harleton's Peyton Jones 'breaks ankles' on touchdown run
Harleton's Jones 'breaks ankles' on long touchdown run
Red Zone Forecast
Forecast calls for a warm kickoff but cooler temps by half
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball Garrison