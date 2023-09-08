City of Tyler issues boil-water notice due to possible e. coli contamination

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the City of Tyler (PWS 2120004) public water system to notify Tyler Water Utilities customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)

This comes as the result of a single routine sample site that tested showing the presence of e. coli, followed by a repeat sample at the same site in Central Tyler showing the presence of total coliform. E. coli was only found in one sample site out of many tested. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water. Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need. We have no timeline for rescinding the boil water notice, but we are bracing for at least 24 hours.

TWU is flushing the water system to move water quickly through the system. TWU is also taking additional samples to ensure sufficient levels of disinfectant are present. The Northeast Texas Public Health District Laboratory will test samples from the field after an 18-hour incubation period. If those results are negative, the boil water notice will be rescinded by mid-day Saturday, Sept. 9.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the City of Tyler will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink water in this location, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems

If you have questions concerning this matter, please call the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285.

