Baylor University, McLennan Community College open cyber range for cyber security education

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new multimillion dollar cybersecurity center just opened at Baylor’s Research Institute of Collaboration. The Central Texas Cyber Range will provide cybersecurity research and training through a partnership with Baylor and McLennan Community College.

This new center is opening the door for thousands of students to fill a major hole in our workforce.

“In Texas alone, it is estimated that there are over 40,000 open cyber jobs. In the top five states for cyber security job opportunities,” says Nancy Brickhouse, the Provost at Baylor.

McLennan Community College and Baylor University both want students to have a place where they can tap into their potential.

“We have many students who are entering this field and are making a difference already,” says the president of MCC, Johnette McKown.

And McKown adds that they are already making a name for themselves in the field, “Baylor joined MCC in being designated as an NSA designated national center of academic excellence in cyber defense education.”

Don’t let range being in the name confuse you, there are no weapons here but they are still learning how to defend us.

“It’s going to provide hands-on education in a highly controlled virtual environment designed to simulate the cyber security threat that exists in the world today,” says Linda Livingstone, the president at Baylor University.

Congressman Pete Sessions was in attendance, as the cyber world is ever changing, it’s crucial that we continue to stay on top of potential threats.

“It’s an opportunity for this university and MCC to begin further development of people who will be involved not only in this industry but protecting our nation,” Sessions said.

The project was about 3.5 million dollars of combined financial support, with the focal point being the 1,600 square foot network security lab.

