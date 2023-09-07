New Texas law requires intoxicated drivers who kill parents to pay child support

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Matthew Millslagle, an attorney at Files Harrison P.C. and a former Smith County assistant district attorney, discusses “Bentley’s Law,” which went into effect on September 1 in Texas. The law requires those convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay child support for the children of victims until the children are 18 years old.

