New Texas law requires intoxicated drivers who kill parents to pay child support

By JD Conte
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Matthew Millslagle, an attorney at Files Harrison P.C. and a former Smith County assistant district attorney, discusses “Bentley’s Law,” which went into effect on September 1 in Texas. The law requires those convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay child support for the children of victims until the children are 18 years old.

