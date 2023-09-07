WebXtra: Low lake levels present dangers for East Texas boaters, fishermen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With continued 100 degree days and continued drought, game wardens are warning boaters and fishermen to watch out for underwater obstacles because of receding water.

The effects of heat and drought are noticeable, as a quick look at the banks of lakes such as Lake Gilmer and Lake Gladewater show receding water. With that, game wardens are warning boaters to be watchful for underwater obstructions, such as logs and stumps. Hitting such and obstruction, particularly at speed, could result in major damage to watercraft and serious injuries.

Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift said it’s not the obstacles you see above water, but the ones that lurch just below.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.