Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Low lake levels present dangers for East Texas boaters, fishermen

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With continued 100 degree days and continued drought, game wardens are warning boaters and fishermen to watch out for underwater obstacles because of receding water.

The effects of heat and drought are noticeable, as a quick look at the banks of lakes such as Lake Gilmer and Lake Gladewater show receding water. With that, game wardens are warning boaters to be watchful for underwater obstructions, such as logs and stumps. Hitting such and obstruction, particularly at speed, could result in major damage to watercraft and serious injuries.

Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift said it’s not the obstacles you see above water, but the ones that lurch just below.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic prison bars graphic.
Texas prisons on lockdown due to drug smuggling, homicides
Tyler Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a...
Man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler
ERCOT exits Energy Emergency Alert 2, returns to normal conditions
Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo
Coffee City suspends police chief under investigation
The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN...
Bassmaster to kick off 2024 season on two East Texas lakes

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Jamey Boyum talks with RLM Construction Supervisor Johnny Owens and Kilgore College Spokesman...
WebXtra: Drivers encouraged to detour around Kilgore College bridge construction
Jamey Boyum talks with RLM Construction Supervisor Johnny Owens and Kilgore College Spokesman...
WebXtra: Drivers encouraged to to detour around Kilgore College bridge construction
The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN...
Bassmaster releases 2024 high school, college tournament schedules